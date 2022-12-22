SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning motorists traveling into and around Hampton Roads of potential hazardous road conditions over the next two days.

Hampton Roads is expected to be hit with sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with bridges and overpasses typically freezing first. High winds are also forecasted and could cause hazardous conditions, especially with taller vehicles.

According to a press release, VDOT is urging motorists to be vigilant while traveling, including adjusting travel ahead of the storm and as conditions change. Travelers that will be going beyond the Hampton Roads area should also continue to monitor conditions along their route since forecasts may vary in different parts of the state.

VDOT also says that crews in Hampton Roads are on standby to monitor the weather and to treat icy conditions with salt and sand. Equipment is also ready should crews encounter downed power lines or trees from high winds.

Due to the potential hazardous weather conditions, the I-64 reversible roadway in Norfolk will be closed in both directions starting as early as 9 a.m. on Friday and will remain closed until high winds subside.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may also experience reductions in capacity and services outages depending on marine storm conditions.