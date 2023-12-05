PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT is looking for feedback as they study ways to improve the Route 164 corridor, from Towne Point Road to the Route 58 interchange.

They say they’re looking for cost-effective measures to enhance safety and improve traffic flow around the corridor as the corridor’s usage increases, with a study expected to be complete in late 2024.

You can take the online survey now through Dec. 22 here.

You can also email Mitzi.Crystal@VDOT.Virginia.gov or mail comments to Mitzi Crystal, Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435. Please reference “Route 164 Corridor Study.” Written comments will be accepted through Dec. 22.