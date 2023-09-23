PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating two crashes that happened in Portsmouth Friday night.

VSP was on the scene investigating at crash that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-264 around 11:40 p.m.

A VDOT safety service patrol vehicle was also on the scene with its emergency lights on. Additionally, orange cones were placed around the scene to alert oncoming traffic.

Courtesy of Virginia State Police Courtesy of Virginia State Police

While investigating the crash, a 2015 Mazda ran off the road and hit the safety patrol vehicle.

The driver of the safety patrol vehicle, a 26-year-old Portsmouth man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jaheim A. Wilson, 20, the driver of the Mazda, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson has been charged with reckless driving.