HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation will soon be suspending most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and major roads in Virginia.

The suspension of work zones and lifting of lane closures will begin noon Friday and continue through noon Dec. 27, and again from noon Dec. 30 to noon Jan. 3.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Semi-permanent work zones may still be in place during this time.

VDOT also offers an online, interactive travel-trends map showing anticipated congestion periods on the state’s interstates during the upcoming holiday period. It said people can use the travel-trends map to check trends for Christmas or New Year’s travel.

The busiest travel days of the holiday period is expected to be Dec. 22, Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, according to VDOT’s analysis of pre-pandemic and last year’s travel patterns, and the Christmas and New Year’s holidays being on Monday for most agencies and businesses.

VDOT said people can use its free mobile 511 app to get more information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion. It also provides access to traffic cameras. People can also go to 511Virginia.org or they can call 511 from any phone.

On I-64, I-264 and I-564 HOV diamond lanes, there will be no HOV restrictions on Sundays, and there will be no tolls on the I-64 express lanes in Norfolk Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, since both fall on a Sunday.

The I-64 express lanes in Norfolk are free and open to drivers outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays.

VDOT calls on drivers to practice safe habits for themselves and those riding in their vehicles, including buckling up, having a designated driver if you plan to drink, paying attention to weather forecasts and adjusting travel based on the conditions, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, using signals for lane changes, keeping an emergency preparedness kit in the event of a breakdown, and not driving distracted.