RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Know an outstanding crossing guard?

The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking for nominations for its Most Outstanding Crossing Guard of 2023 award for those who make the extra effort to help students get across the street near schools.

Crossing guards can include teachers, volunteers or police officers who routinely help students cross the road.

Nominees will receive a letter of appreciation, while the most compelling will be posted on the Virginia Safe Routes to School website as one of the state’s Most Outstanding Crossing Guards of 2023.

Nominations must be in by Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

To nominate someone for Virginia’s Most Outstanding Crossing Guard of 2023, go here.