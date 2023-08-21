JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT is hosting a public hearing on the next phase of widening of I-64 on the Peninsula.

It’ll be held Thursday, August 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Stonehouse Elementary School on Rochambeau Drive.

This next stretch, 9 miles in James City County, is called Segment C. It’s the second of three widening projects to expand the interstate corridor from four to six lanes.

VDOT says plans for Segment C include adding one travel in each direction, from the New Kent-James City County line to about 1.2 miles west of Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234). There will also be widening and rehabilitation of the two bridges over Six Mount Zion Road, and paving the Lightfoot Park & Ride lot in York County.

You can also submit comment by Sept. 3 by emailing Anthony.Haverly@VDOT.Virginia.gov or by sending postage to Anthony Haverly, P.E., P.M.P., Virginia Department of Transportation, c/o I-64 Gap Widening Project, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834.

For more information on the project, visit its website.