HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Safety Service Patroller was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

It happened Sunday around 1:17 a.m. on I-64 eastbound at the Big Bethel overpass. Virginia State Police say a Safety Service Patrol (SSP) truck had pulled over into the right shoulder to assist with a disabled vehicle.

Courtesy of Virginia State Police Courtesy of Virginia State Police

The SSP truck was correctly positioned in the shoulder with its arrow board illuminated, and Safety Patroller Craig Boone, 52, was outside assisting with the disabled vehicle.

Shortly after, police say 27-year-old Alana F. Diomande, of Yorktown Va., ran off the road, crossed over the fog line and into the right shoulder sideswiping the SSP truck and hitting Boone. Police say Boone was killed on impact.

According to VSP, Diomande was under the influence and had to be removed from the scene for blood withdrawal because she would not comply at the scene.

Diomande was taken to Hampton City Jail and charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, obstruction and curse and abuse, police say.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation of the crash.

Virginia State Police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation.