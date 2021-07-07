VDOT introduces location information feature for electric vehicle charging stations

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is rolling out a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle charging stations.

The new electric vehicle charging station feature will assist motorists in locating a station to charge their vehicles when traveling in Virginia by enabling the “EV Charging Stations” layer.

Within this layer, motorists will be able to filter the charging stations by the type of EV connector and charger type so locations relevant to the user are displayed on the map.

Through the feature, drivers traveling throughout the commonwealth will have access to information for each station, including the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types and EV charging network name which comes directly from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center.