VDOT introduces location information feature for electric vehicle charging stations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is rolling out a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle charging stations.
The new electric vehicle charging station feature will assist motorists in locating a station to charge their vehicles when traveling in Virginia by enabling the “EV Charging Stations” layer.
Within this layer, motorists will be able to filter the charging stations by the type of EV connector and charger type so locations relevant to the user are displayed on the map.
Through the feature, drivers traveling throughout the commonwealth will have access to information for each station, including the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types and EV charging network name which comes directly from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center.
