VDOT crews treat roads following winter storm; map shows if your road has been plowed

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT crews continue to work around the clock to treat roads following the winter storm that dropped multiple inches of snow throughout Hampton Roads.



While progress has been made on roadways, VDOT says sections of interstate and state-maintained primary roads are in moderate condition, with the potential for icy conditions.

VDOT has a tool for Virginia residents to check to see if a street has been plowed. The agency has an online snowplow tracking map. VDOT trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology and can be monitored on the tracker during snow-removal operations. You can zoom into the map to display street level plowing activity.

Click here to view the interactive snow plowing map.

VDOT trucks are represented on the map by an orange truck icon. Contractor truck locations are represented on the map by a yellow icon for standby and a green icon for active plowing. Service Contract trucks will be represented on the map by a blue icon.

This is a helpful tool if you need to head out Saturday, but officials advise motorists to delay or avoid travel through Saturday morning for their safety and to allow crews the space to work safely and efficiently to clear the roadways.



Interstates, state-maintained primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes are being cleared first.



If travel is necessary:

Monitor the local forecasts and changing road conditions

Give crews time and space to treat roads, with extra caution in work zones.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Clear any snow or ice from your vehicle before driving.

Ensure headlights are on in snow or rainy conditions.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Take extra caution in construction zones. Snow against the barrier service may result in narrower lanes.

Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions and closures before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Resources:

Free 511 Virginia Tools – Get the latest traffic conditions before traveling by calling 511, or go to www.511virginia.org. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp.