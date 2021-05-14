VDOT announces extended road closure in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials in Southampton County announced on Friday that they will begin a project to replace the bridge superstructure over Cattail Swamp as early as May 17.

Route 619 will be closed between Line Pine Road and Black Creek Road during this time. Detour signs will help direct traffic around the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to go from Route 619 (Burdette Road) and Route 629 (Line Pine Road) then:

Turn right on Route 629 (Line Pine Road)

Turn left on Route 635 (Black Creek Road)

Continue on Route 635 (Black Creek Road) to Route 619 (Burdette Road)

The project will run through summer 2021.

For more information on current traffic and travel information, visit 511virginia.org or download their free app.