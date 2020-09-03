VBSPCA launches fundraiser to support homeless animals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA launched a new 365 Days of Compassion Fundraiser where the community comes together to sponsor a day for homeless animals in Hampton Roads.

The fundraiser is built around the 365-day annual calendar with January 1 valued at $1 up to December 31, which is valued at $365. Supporters can sponsor a day and once each date of the year has been selected, a total of $65,553 in funds will have been raised to help animals in need at the VBSPCA.

“The Virginia Beach SPCA cares for hundreds of animals every single day of the year, and this fundraiser shines light on the endless need that exists right here in Hampton Roads. Animals and families look to the Virginia Beach SPCA for compassion and hope, empathy and understanding, adoptions and second chances,” VBSPCA said in a statement released. “Shelters like the Virginia Beach SPCA are a critical part of any community, and this fundraiser helps gather the support necessary for their work to continue.”

Here’s how you can get involved:

Click here to select a day to sponsor that is meaningful to you.

to select a day to sponsor that is meaningful to you. Donate the amount that is associated with that date.

Submit a name or short message to have displayed on the Wall of Compassion both online and at the shelter.

Sponsors are encouraged to make a donation in honor or memory of something special by selecting birthdays, anniversaries, or other memorable moments in time.

Don’t have a date? Pick a dollar amount and make that day meaningful to the animals. There is no limit on the number of days that you may sponsor — some sponsor a week, or even a month.

For more information click here.

