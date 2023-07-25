VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach SPCA has received a $10,000 grant to help local senior dogs.

The shelter was one of the 90 animal welfare groups nationwide (out of 370 applicants) picked for the grants from the Grey Muzzle Organization, a non-profit whose vision is “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

So far Grey Muzzle has provided more than $4.6 million in grants, with $848,000 awarded overall this last round.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Virginia Beach SPCA make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Hampton Roads are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the VBSPCA.”

The VBSPCA says the grant will help dogs like Sampson, a 16-year-old Maltese who needed both veterinary and dental care before he goes to his forever home. His surgery and tooth extractions will be covered through the grant.

“No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the VBSPCA.

The VBSPCA says Sampson will be available for adoption after the dental procedure. You can learn more about the VBSPCA and check out all of the senior dogs and cats available for adoption at their website.