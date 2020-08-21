Virginia Beach schools plan Safe Learning Centers for elementary students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been debate over whether it’s safe to let students return to class in the fall.

Several districts here in Hampton Roads decided to start the year virtually, including Virginia Beach. However, with remote learning comes concerns. Some families are not able to connect to the internet and others won’t have care for children because both parents work.

Now Virginia Beach City Public Schools is working on an option for some of those families.

Beach school leaders plan to open Safe Learning Centers (SLCs), to support elementary students during virtual learning.

Marc Bergin, the chief of staff for Virginia Beach Schools, informed the board in an email obtained by 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall.

The school division will partner with the Parks and Recreation department. The centers are primarily for students of teachers, and students that do not have internet access at home.

There will also be reserved seats for children of essential city workers, such as first responders.

The centers will operate from within the elementary schools with standard school hours. However, some of the Parks and Recreation sites will operate with extended hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The classes will be made up of 10-12 students with two adult classroom monitors, to make sure coronavirus CDC guidelines are followed.

VBCPS leaders said they’re committed to keeping employees during the online classes.

Therefore, the classroom monitors will be mostly staffed by reassigned school employees.



More information about the centers will be shared at the school board workshop next Tuesday.

