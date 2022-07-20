VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An 87-year-old Virginia Beach man is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Richard Zajda is in late stage Alzheimer’s and is vision-impaired. His disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Police say he called his son in California around 8 a.m. Wednesday and told him he was going to New York City to get a new driver’s license.

The last time anyone reports seeing Mr. Zajda though was the day before, on July 19, in the 3000 block of Bowling Green Drive in Virginia Beach.

He is possibly driving a gray 2001 Ford F150 truck with Virginia handicap tag 58880H.

If you see Mr. Zajda, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 or 9-1-1.