VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing child.

10-year-old Samir Graham was last seen on Aug. 7 in the area of Bonney Road and Breccia Lane.

According to police, Graham was said to be wearing a green Nike shirt, black Nike shoes, and a Nike ball cap.

Graham is 5 feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about graham’s whereabouts should call 911 or notify missing persons detectives at 757-385-8490.