VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Initial results are in following the Virginia Beach Police Department’s utilization of a new feedback tool.

The Axon tool, My90, allowed residents to provide input anonymously on their interactions with the VBPD. Out of around 3,200 votes, an overwhelming majority said they viewed the VBPD “Very Positively” with almost 2,000 votes in that category — about 61% of the total votes.

The results are below:

“I’m pleased to welcome My90 to our toolbox of technological resources,” said Police Chief Paul Neudigate in a statement. “This is investment is a demonstration of our commitment to community-oriented policing and data-driven practices. I’m excited to see what we learn with the feedback we garner with My90.”