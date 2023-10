VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police have released few details, but said the Coast Guard got a call at 12:28 p.m. from the 2200 block of Sandfiddler Road for a drowning victim.

The victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, was brought to shore by bystanders and later died at the hospital.

WAVY’s working to learn more about the incident. Check back for updates.