VBPD officer charged with illegal drug possession may be flight risk, investigators say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Police officer accused of possessing drugs without a valid prescription may be a flight risk if he is released from jail, investigators say.

Hugo Diaz-Rivera, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of possessing schedule III drugs without a valid prescription. The Drug Enforcement Administration defines schedule III drugs as substances with “moderate to low” risk for abuse.

The charges stem from crimes that allegedly happened on eight days between June 2019 and January 2020. The DEA is leading the investigation.

Diaz-Rivera has worked in the Virginia Beach Police Department’s uniform patrol division since November 2018.

VBPD reported that they heard information about one of their officers earlier this year, which led to the DEA investigation. The VBPD’s Office of Internal Affairs is also conducting an administrative review.

Diaz-Rivera has been suspended without pay and is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Diaz-Rivera is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing in Norfolk General District Court on Monday. At that point, a judge will determine if he should remain in jail until the case against him is resolved.

10 On Your Side investigators obtained copies of court records filed in the case, including a bail determination form. In that record, the investigating detective reported that they believe Diaz-Rivera will be a flight risk if he is released from jail based on emails and text messages intercepted during their investigation.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts