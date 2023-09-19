VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who fatally shot a dog earlier this month in Virginia Beach was taken into custody in Georgia, police say.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. on September 6 in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive. They were tipped by their ShotSpotter technology.

The dog, who was found shot multiple times in both his front and rear legs, did not survive surgery.

Police say detectives were able to determine 30-year-old Elijah Spellman was the shooter. He was tracked down on September 12 in Georgia by the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad in coordination with the Atlanta Police Department.

He’s charged with felony animal cruelty, discharging a gun within city limits, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach.