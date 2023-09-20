VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged after police say he fired several shots last week along Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police say they were tipped to the shooting in the 5000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, not far from Witchduck Road, around 10:10 p.m. Friday by their ShotSpotter technology.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and were able to find a gun nearby with help from a K9.

No injuries were reported, but police took 53-year-old Mohammed Khedar into custody and charged him with reckless handling of a firearm.