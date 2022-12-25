Virginia Beach Police are looking for Marquis Gibson, not seen by family since Nov. 28. (Photo – Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November.

Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said.

He was last known to be staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on Bonney Road and has a tattoo on an upper arm with “Marquis” in black lettering. He also has a scar near one of his sideburns, police said. Gibson frequently travels on a mountain bicycle.

If found, VBPD asks people to call a missing person’s detective at 757-385-4101.