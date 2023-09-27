VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Creeds Law Enforcement Training Facility in Virginia Beach will soon see some serious upgrades, creating a modern training environment for civilian and military police alike.

Upgrades will include a new rappel tower and updated simulated city — also called a ‘SIM city’ — used to train officers for real-life scenarios like active shooters, tactical response and emergency vehicle operation.

It’s all thanks to a new $8 million grant from the Department of Defense. This week, the DoD announced the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program Grant, which will total $100 million.

The money will also pay for a new sprinkler system, repavement of all hard surfaces and upgraded lighting and traffic signals at the 225-acre training facility.

Creeds is used by VBPD personnel and military partners at Naval Air Station Oceana and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the upgrades will be “invaluable to the VBPD.