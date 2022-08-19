VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach Police Department officers have been named 2022 Community Heroes by Autism Society Tidewater Virginia.

Deputy Chief Shannon Wichtendahl and Master Police Officer Jason Karangelen will be honored Saturday morning during the organization’s Surfers Healing 5K event.

The event will take place at 7 a.m. at 4th Street at the Virginia Beach boardwalk, and will include a 5K race. The race gets underway at 8:05 a.m.

Autism Society Tidewater Virginia formed in 1981 and provides education, supports, services, and advocacy for individuals with autism and their families.

For more information about the event, visit www.tidewaterasa.org.