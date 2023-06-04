VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Life Safety Education team will hold the 2nd Annual “Homeschool Public Safety Day,” on Monday, June 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The program is designed to educate homeschool families on a variety public safety topics, using hands-on activities.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with first responders such as Virginia Beach Police, Emergency Communications, and Emergency Medical Services.

The author of “Playing Safe with Preston,” Marna Smith, will be in attendance and public safety mascots will be available for photo ops.

The event will be held at the Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center located at 927 S. Birdneck Rd.

For more information, contact Life Safety Education at 757-385-2875 or email CCCox@vbgov.com.