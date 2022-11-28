The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach winter shelter program has opened for the season to provide overnight accommodations for single adults 18 and up who are homeless.

To access the program, people must check in daily when overnight shelter is needed, and the city said placement in the shelter is not guaranteed, since space is limited. The program provides people without a home a warm place to sleep each night at various faith organizations throughout the city.

Here are the check-in locations, times and dates:

Housing Resource Center Day Services, 104 N. Witchduck Road, 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

PiN Ministry, 1164 Millers Lane, Suite A, 5 to 6 p.m., Saturdays and holidays

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 310 N. Birdneck Road, 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday

The winter shelter will follow the holiday schedule on the following dates: Dec. 23; Dec. 26, Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023.

Transportation will be provided from the check-in location to the shelter site. Each person can bring one bag to fit underneath their seat or in the overhead bin on the bus. People are picked up from the shelter site and dropped off at the Housing Resource Center or PiN Ministry, depending on the day.

The winter shelter will run through March 22, 2023. For more information about the program, contact PiN Ministry at 757-962-3567.

The winter shelter program is supported by federal money the Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation receives. PiN Ministry has a service agreement with the department to operate the program and provide transportation. Participating faith groups rotate weekly to provide shelter and meals.

Families with children needing overnight shelter are asked to call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the Housing Resource Center from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday for triage and assessment.

More information on homeless support services and resources (food and meals, day support/basic assistance, health services and more)