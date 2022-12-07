VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A northbound lane and both southbound lanes on Atlantic Avenue between 71st and 74th streets in Virginia Beach will be closed through mid-afternoon due to an emergency water main repair taking place.

Area properties may experience temporary water service outages during construction.

Weather-permitting, the work should be done by 3 p.m., and area residents will have access to their properties at all times.

For more information, contact Llago Gordon with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-323-3375.