VB Tragedy Fund head: Payments will focus on 4 victims with life-altering injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is learning more about the four people still recovering from serious wounds after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. They are included in the 16 who are receiving funds from the United Way of South Hampton Roads Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, after the initial $50,000 payments to each of 16 victims (12 families of those killed and four victims injured), will concentrate on the four victims who survived, but are left with life-altering injuries. They were all shot, and it’s possible three of the four will never work again.

The administrator of the Virginia Beach Tragedy fund, Jeffrey Breit, says following the horrifying events of May 31, the injured victims and their families will have much greater needs than the public will ever know. Those needs will exceed what is given by the Tragedy Fund.

“Some of these people have mortgage problems, some people have to leave their jobs to take care of their injured loved ones, which is not covered by worker comp,” Breit says. “I have spouses who left their jobs to take care of their injured spouse, which worker comp doesn’t cover. That is real income losses, like right now, immediate and I’m trying to help them.”

If you’d like to give to the Tragedy Fund, please click this link and click Donate to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund