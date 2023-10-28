VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works is inviting the public to attend a meeting for the Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake Stormwater Pump Station.

This informal meeting will begin with a presentation from public works representatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed improvements associated with the Virginia Beach’s Protection Program (the “Ripple Effect”).

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bayside Recreation Center, 4500 First Court Road.

For additional information click here or email lakebradford@vbgov.com.