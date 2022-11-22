VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants resident and stakeholder input to establish a plan for Rudee Loop.

Work Program Architects, who is partnering with the city on the plan, will be seeking input on a vision for Rudee Loop.

It has set up an online survey, which will be active through midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. People have two options to complete the survey – online or they can request a hard copy of the survey to be sent via email or regular mail from Nancy Bloom at 757-385-6279 and return it to her prior to the close of the survey.

Once the community outreach is finished, the city said City Council would receive the results.

More information can be found here.

The city notes that Rudee Loop, at the south end of the resort area near Rudee Inlet, is one of the more desirable undeveloped land on the eastern seaboard. It noted during the 2019 Resort Area Strategic Action Plan update, residents identified Rudee Loop as a top priority for green space.

The city and Virginia Beach Development Authority issued a request for information and ideas in May on how the 6.2 acres of land in that area owned by the city and the development authority might be developed.

The city received four proposals and council was briefed on them. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and developer Bruce Thompson have denied allegations of cronyism from former NFL star and developer Bruce Smith, who has offered a plan to develop Rudee Loop, as did Thompson.

The council asked that the public have a chance to give their input and provide comment on the conceptual proposals.

The architects will meet with key stakeholders – including city departments, businesses, trade and business associations and community groups – over the next few months, while the public will have a pair of opportunities to give more input in two open house events, the time and date of them yet to be determined.