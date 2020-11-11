VB schools stick with plan to bring back students in all grades Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Public Schools superintendent is recommending students continue as planned with a hybrid learning model.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, all students whose families said they’d like to return to in-person learning will be in school part of the week. The move includes Option 1 students at ATC, Tech Center, GSA and ESP at Brock Center.

“After consulting with our medical experts, health services and the School Board, we have decided to move forward with the plan to return all secondary Option 1 students to in-person instruction Thursday, Nov. 12,” the division wrote in a letter to families Tuesday night.

The letter continued: “While schedules will remain the same for our pre-K – sixth grade students, all other students will return to school on a hybrid model, including current ninth graders. Please be on the lookout for a message tomorrow night and be prepared to check your ParentVue account for crucial information regarding transportation.”

The division plans to continue monitoring health metrics and consulting with health experts as the school year continues.

Here’s the student schedule, per VBCPS:

Elementary School

All pre-K – fifth grade students will continue with their current schedule (Option 1 and 2)

Middle School

Sixth grade students who chose Option 1 will continue reporting to school for in-person learning Tuesday thru Friday.

Seventh grade students (Option 1) will attend school face to face Tuesday and Wednesday each week, and they will continue with remote learning Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Eighth grade students (Option 1) will attend school face to face Thursday and Friday each week, and they will continue with remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Option 2 Middle School students will continue with remote learning Monday – Friday.

High School

High school will bring back all Option 1 students in grades 9-12 with last names starting with “A” through “K” Tuesday and Wednesday each week. These students will continue with remote learning Monday, Thursday and Friday.

High school will bring back all Option 1 students in grades 9-12 with last names starting with “L” through “Z” Thursday and Friday each week, and they will continue with remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Option 2 High School students will continue with remote learning Monday – Friday.

Note: For Option 1 middle and high school students in grades seven to 12 who will return to school two days a week, Monday will continue to be asynchronous learning. The remaining two remote days will be used for synchronous (live) learning in each class period.

