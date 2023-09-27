VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board has delayed a vote on proposed updates on its current non-discrimination policy that in some ways, is consistent with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policy, and in other ways, is taken verbatim.

Examples of updates suggested at Tuesday’s Virginia Beach School Board meeting include:

Parents having the power to change a student’s gender or name on their personal records

Parents having the opportunity to object to gender-related counseling

Instructing teachers to not conceal a child’s gender identity from their parents

Students should use restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their sex or gender identity on school records.

Dozens of LGBTQ students showed up to the Virginia Beach School Board meeting Tuesday dressed in black to symbolize the deaths of their identities if Virginia Beach City Public Schools aligns the current non-discrimination policies with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policy.

Dozens of LGBTQ students showed up to the Virginia Beach School Board meeting Tuesday dressed in black to symbolize the deaths of their identities if Virginia Beach City Public Schools aligns the current non-discrimination policies with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policy.

Dozens of LGBTQ students showed up to the Virginia Beach School Board meeting Tuesday dressed in black to symbolize the deaths of their identities if Virginia Beach City Public Schools aligns the current non-discrimination policies with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policy.

A vote is now expected at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting.

Dozens of LGBTQ students came out to the School Board’s meeting and spoke out during public comment. The group was dressed in black to symbolize the deaths of their identities if VBCPS aligns the current non-discrimination policies with Youngkin’s model policy.

Dozens of VB students, all dressed in black, are addressing the school board tonight in opposition of the 2023 model policies for transgender students.



Tonight @vbschools board members will provide an update on the district’s transgender/nondiscrimination policy. pic.twitter.com/7ALTNOiC6m — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) September 26, 2023

Two parents recently filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Beach School Board to require the school division to go by Youngkin’s model policies for transgender students.

In an August board meeting, a vote to approve Youngkin’s model policy did not pass, and the board decided to rewrite its current policy.

During its Sept. 12 meeting, the board gave parents the right to change a student’s name and pronouns on school records, instead of the student.

“We are beyond disappointed in the VBCPS School Board,” said Kellam High School junior AJ Quartararo, “the board that is supposed to keep us feeling safe and welcome in our schools, the board that despite the outcry from hundreds of trans children, adopted harmful policies that will repress and endanger those same trans children.”

Parents again weighed in.

“Your twisted focus on children’s genitals has nothing to do with schools to be a safe haven for students and a simple name request,” one parent said.

Another parent said that “the failure of the board to pass these policies into action, be it by abstention or a nay vote, is unacceptable.”

Said a third parent: “We must abide by the law, regardless of personal opinion. The law is the law.”