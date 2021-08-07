VB resident falls victim to thieves; warns neighbors to be aware

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach is calling on his neighbors to be on the lookout after he was the victim of a recent theft.

Scott Eakins said two juveniles were seen Thursday night on his surveillance cameras stealing his bike. This is almost two weeks after a woman was arrested for shooting out the glass on his and his mother’s car.

The woman was arrested in connection with the destruction of property and reckless handling of a firearm.

He says other residents have told him they’ve also had bikes and other items stolen off their porch.

“I just want to have the community pretty much know what’s going on around the area,” said Eakins. “I don’t want this happening to other people. Make sure people are a little more aware. And uh, kind of get their faces around so if they are around, that you can make sure it doesn’t happen to you.”

He believes a lack of cameras and adequate lighting in his complex is part of the problem. However, he has security cameras that were able to catch the suspects.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.