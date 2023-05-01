VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School were closed the day after an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach, but the city school division said all would open Tuesday, albeit with some modified bus stops.

Buses will run their usual routes except for alternate bus stops for Old Donation School students and for students in the Broad Bay Estates and Broad Bay Point Greens.

Students in Broad Bay Estates should catch the bus at the cross section of Falcon Crescent and Rally Drive at 9:25 a.m. for Great Neck Middle on Bus 320 and at 7:40 a.m. on Bus 325 for John B. Dey Elementary.

Students in Broad Bay Point Greens can catch the bus at the cross section of Tether Keep and Dey Cove at 9:25 a.m. for Great Neck Middle on Bus 330 and at 7:40 a.m. on Bus 69 for John B. Dey Elementary.

Old Donation School students in Broad Bay Point Greens and Chelsea Neighborhood should catch Bus 125 at Great Neck Middle at 7:55 a.m., while students from Broad Bay Estates should catch Bus 103 at Cox High School on Shorehaven Drive at 7:55 a.m.

There will be no buses for students in the Chelsea Neighborhood due to streets there currently being impassible. Students there are asked to either walk or ride to school if they can do so safely.

All other students can use their normal bus stops. Buses at the end of the school day will return to the same location after regular dismissal, and parents are “strongly encouraged” to escort their children to and from bus stops and/or school, given the new stops and what it said were potential safety concerns in the area.

Students in academies and special programs who need transportation are asked to report to their usual bus stops at the usual time. Students who are not able to report safely will have excused absences and can work with teachers to make up work as they are able. Any staff not able to report due to road conditions should contact their supervisors.