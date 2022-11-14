VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday.

Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader.

Robert Hollingsworth, 33, of Norfolk

They stopped the vehicle and arrested Robert Hollingsworth, 33, of Norfolk, and recovered narcotics and a handgun, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Hollingsworth has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.

Officers from the Third Precinct are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or ta P3tips.com.