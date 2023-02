Virginia Beach Police are looking for 84-year-old Edward Shaw Jr. who went missing Monday. (Photo – Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for 84-year-old Edward Shaw Jr. who went missing Monday.

Shaw suffers from dementia and is in need of medication, according to police. He was last seen driving a gray Dodge pickup with Virginia tag number VTA3990.

Shaw is 5-foot-7, 185 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If found, notify Det. B. Rivera of the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-2807 or 757-617-4488.