VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are reporting that a child has been abducted by force from her mother Wednesday.

Police said the child, Kaelani Dotson, who is nonverbal and has autism, was forcefully taken from her mother by her father, Roberto Dotson, who does not have custody of the child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kaelani is 3-years-old, 3-foot-5, 55 pounds with black hair, box braids with purple beads on the ends and brown eyes.

Dotson assaulted the mother before he drove off with Kaelani in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with the Texas tag, RVX4922, police said.

Police said the father made comments about taking the child to Atlanta, Ga., and arrest warrants have been obtained for Roberto Dotson for abduction and domestic assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police Detective C.B. DuMars, missing persons detective at 757-385-8885, 757-784-6289 or at Cdumars@vbgov.com.