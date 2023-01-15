VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen Dec. 25 and last spoken to on the phone Jan. 15. They said he poses a potential threat to his own safety.

Garrison Kitt, 39, is 5-feet-6, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he frequents the Dockers Karaoke Pub and drives a blue Nissan Versa with VA tag, TZV-1922.

Anyone with information about Kitt is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 757-385-4101.