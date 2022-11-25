VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are on scene investigating a threatening phone call made to a Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon.

According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution.

At this time, police believe the threat is unsubstantiated.

A heavy police presence is to be expected in the area as police continue to investigate.