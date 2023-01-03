VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day auto-pedestrian crash.

The crash took place early Sunday evening at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court just after 6 p.m. Police said the pedestrian involved in the crash, Brian Baker, 41, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling southbound on Princess Anne Road struck a man walking northbound in the same lane, according to Virginia Beach Police, who said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau Traffic Safety Unit at 757-385-4606 or call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Virginia Beach Police said this is the first fatal crash of 2023.