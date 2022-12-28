VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents.

Virginia Beach Police said in the course of their investigation, they were able to find and detain three men matching the description of those involved in the shots-fired incident, which they learned about when they received a ShotSpotter alert at about 7:46 p.m.

Joseph Middleton, 19, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon, discharge of a firearm within the city limit and reckless handling of a firearm.

Tony Gaston, 19, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

A third person, a juvenile, was released to his parents without charges.

The case is still under investigation by Virginia Beach Police’s Third Precinct. Anyone with information about the case can call 757-385-2703, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or go to P3Tips.com.