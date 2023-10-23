NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular Virginia Beach plastic surgeon won’t see jail time after being convicted on illegal drug charges.

At his sentencing on Friday, John Stuart Mancoll received a year of probation, a $20,000 fine and 400 hours of community service.

Mancoll was convicted of possession of oxycodone and possession of hydromorphone by a federal jury back in June after prosecutors say he allegedly stole the medicine from his clients.

He was first found in possession of the pills on August 18, 2021, when he was stopped by Virginia Beach police.