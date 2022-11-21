VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach residents wanting to drop off their fats, oil and grease after making their hearty Thanksgiving meals will have places to do so for the week after the holiday.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, city residents can drop off their fats, oil and grease to the following locations:

1062 Ferry Plantation Road

3793 Lampl Ave.

1308 Park Center Drive

The city’s Public Utilities Department cautions that improper disposal methods such as pouring fats, oil and grease down the drain or in your yard harm private drains, the city’s infrastructure and the environment. Motor oil and drop-offs from commercial businesses will not be taken.

For year-round drop-offs of residential quantities of fats, oil and grease, residents can go to the Virginia Beach Resource Recovery Center at 1989 Jake Sears Road. Normal hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Resource Recovery Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 and the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.