VB man pleads guilty in string of robberies around Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a string of robberies around Shore Drive in Virginia Beach last year has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Justin Cassidy, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. His sentencing is set for Sept. 14.

Last year, police said they had charged Cassidy with five counts of robbery, four counts of use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and five counts of wearing a mask in public.

Police said Cassidy first robbed the Subway at 4801 Shore Drive on Jan. 3, 2020 around 8:30 p.m., a location he targeted again on Jan. 11. He also robbed the Waffle House at 5397 Wesleyan Drive twice on Jan.8 and 12, police said.

He also robbed a 7-Eleven at 3860 Shore Drive the morning of Jan. 8, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.