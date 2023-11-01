VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services Wellness and Prevention Services Unit invites Virginia Beach residents to join a discussion about cannabis.

“Health & Wellness Through Prevention: A Conversation About Cannabis” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Chalice Christian Church, 5612 Haden Road, in Virginia Beach.

Speakers from West Virginia University, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority and the Life Change Institute will discuss cannabis/THC topics: legality, effects on teens, families, communities, perception and practical tools for abstinence/harm reduction.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.