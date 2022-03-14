VB homicide: 2 arrested after man found dead on Edenham Court

Police have labeled the case a homicide after saying the victim's death was suspicious.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was discovered Friday morning at an apartment complex near the Chesapeake line in Virginia Beach.

In an update Monday, police said two people were in custody and one is charged with murder.

41-year-old Jason Jablonski has been charged with second-degree murder and 35-year-old Heather Totty is charged with accessory after the fact. Both are from Virginia Beach.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Herbert Bryant, of Virginia Beach.

Police originally responded to the 1200 block of Edenham Court at the Eastwick Village Apartments around 7:30 a.m. Friday and found the man dead. They had listed his death as suspicious.

No additional information in the case has been provided, but police are asking anyone with information to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.