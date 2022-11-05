VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The VB Home Now foundation is partnering with Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation to ‘pack the box’ with items to support the homeless and recently-housed families and people.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19, and the goal of the community donation drive is to fill the Housing Resource Center shipping containers with items for unsheltered people to use during the winter while helping others who are moving from homelessness to housing and settling into their own place.

Donations can be dropped off during the event in the parking lot of the center at 104 N. Witchduck Rd.

Items needed, in new condition, include:

$5 restaurant gift cards

HRT bus passes

Air mattresses

Blankets

Hats

Gloves

Thermal underwear

Ponchos

Diapers

Hand warmers

Laundry detergent (HE liquid)

Backpacks

Move-in kits with bedding, bath and kitchen supplies with new, full-sized items are also needed. Complete kits are most helpful, VB Home Now says, but any quantity of items is appreciated.

For a complete list of items, or to make a monetary donation, go to VB Home Now online. For more information, contact resource development coordinator Erin Walker at 757-385-5760 or ewalker@vbgov.com.