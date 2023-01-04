VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The vaccination site is at New Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 3200 Head River Road.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Schedule an appointment here.

It is recommended that people consult with their healthcare provider to decide whether or not to receive a second booster. Anyone ages 5 to 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations of Moderna’s and Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccines Oct. 12 to authorize their use as a single booster dose in younger age groups.

On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at least two months after a completed primary series or monovalent booster vaccination, according to the new FDA emergency use authorizations for these vaccines.

Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for people 5 and up. The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for those 6 and up.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for people 5 and up, meaning monovalent booster doses can no longer be given as boosters to that age group.

Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago can now receive a second booster dose using a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine.