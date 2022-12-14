VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Kingdom Cathedral at 3820 Stoneshore Road.

To make an appointment, visit the links below:

Though appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accepted.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine Oct. 12 to authorize their use as a single booster dose in younger age groups.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at least two months following a completed primary series or monovalent booster vaccination.

The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals ages 5 and up.

The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 6 years and older.

The bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” contain messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals ages 5 and up. This means that monovalent booster doses can no longer be given as boosters to people ages 5 and up.

Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago can now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 bivalent vaccine.

People should consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether to get a second booster.

Those ages 5 to 17 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.