VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach will receive close to $15.5 million in federal money that it will use for road projects on Laskin Road and Nimmo Parkway, as well as upgrades to law enforcement and emergency operations center facilities.
Rep. Elaine Luria on Wednesday presented the city with five community project funding ceremonial checks.
She noted she had secured $24 million for 14 community project funding awards for the state’s Second Congressional District in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill passed last week.
Luria, along with Mayor Bobby Dyer, City Manager Patrick Duhaney and other local officials were scheduled to be at the event Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Beach City Hall.
The funding for Virginia Beach in the omnibus bill includes:
- City of Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Training Facilities Upgrades, $1.5 million – the money will be used to repair, upgrade and enhance law enforcement facilities within the City of Virginia Beach. These facilities will provide unique training opportunities for new recruits and veteran officers at the local, state, and federal level who are tasked with serving the Commonwealth of Virginia residents, businesses, and visitors.
- Emergency Operations Center (EOC) IT Modernization, $1.482 million – the money will be used to buy IT equipment to complete the mobile emergency operations center, which it said would enhance operational readiness, support the continuity of operations and strengthen the city’s resiliency to natural and human-caused emergencies.
- Laskin Road Phase I-B, $2 million – the city plans to use the money for road improvements along the existing Laskin Road alignment from Red Robin Road to Oriole Drive – a 0.6 mile stretch, along with minor improvements at Birdneck Road. The Laskin Road improvements will widen the four-lane plus frontage road to a traditional six-lane road with a raised median, along with a sidewalk and shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians.
- Nimmo Parkway Phase VII-B, $3 million – the city plans to use the money to improve access to Sandbridge and give its residents a more resilient hurricane evacuation route. There will be a two-lane undivided road with shoulders, on-road bike lanes and a single, shared-use path.
- Virginia Beach Trail, $750,000 – the money will be used to build an at-grade 10-foot wide paved shared use path, which is a three-mile segment to connect to Norfolk’s Tide and HRT bus system, go past the CVB Housing Resource Center and continue through two federally-designated opportunity zones and Town Center and end at Constitution Drive.