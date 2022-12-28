VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach will receive close to $15.5 million in federal money that it will use for road projects on Laskin Road and Nimmo Parkway, as well as upgrades to law enforcement and emergency operations center facilities.

Rep. Elaine Luria on Wednesday presented the city with five community project funding ceremonial checks.

She noted she had secured $24 million for 14 community project funding awards for the state’s Second Congressional District in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill passed last week.

Luria, along with Mayor Bobby Dyer, City Manager Patrick Duhaney and other local officials were scheduled to be at the event Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Beach City Hall.

The funding for Virginia Beach in the omnibus bill includes: