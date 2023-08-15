VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is using their experience fighting pediatric cancer to help other families in Hampton Roads.

We first met David Johnson in 2018.

David, who was then two years old and in treatment for neuroblastoma, threw the first pitch at a Norfolk Tides game.

Five years later, he’s cancer-free and helping other children like him.

Now eight-years-old, David remembers little about his fight with pediatric cancer. He was 18-months-old when he was diagnosed.

“Throughout his treatment, he would wear that superman costume and he would take the IV pole and he would run up and down the hallways, said David’s mom, Crissy Johnson. “David was diagnosed with neuroblastoma April 3, 2017.”

Johnson will never forget his time at the hospital – publishing her private journal into a book called “Fighting for King David” as a way to cope.

“We were going back and forth to the hospital,” Johnson said. “Caring for the other three children we had at home, trying to keep things together and there were days where I had to choose whether I wanted to eat or pay for the medication for my child. Making that choice made me realize that I didn’t want another parent to go through that as well.”

David now attends school and plays flag football. Johnson’s grateful and has since started her own nonprofit called MomAdvocate Foundation.

“Our goal is to empower and spread awareness about childhood cancer but also provide knowledge and resources for those families that are in need,” Johnson said.

The organization is hosting its first gala Sept. 9, raising money to provide meals and gas cards to families driving to and from cancer treatment.

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Devon Still, whose daughter Leah was also diagnosed with neuroblastoma and is now cancer-free, will be the keynote speaker.

“The fight is not easy, but I will tell you take it a moment at a time, do not try to take it day by day,” Johnson said. “Day-by-day is just way overwhelming. If you take it one step, one moment at a time, you will get through it. That’s the only thing that I can do. There’s nothing else I can do to take the pain away but help the system along the way.”

The gala runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 9 and will be held at 757 Events in Virginia Beach. Tickets can be purchased here.